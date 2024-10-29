Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,969 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 12.5% during the third quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Shares of V opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $230.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.22. The company has a market capitalization of $519.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

