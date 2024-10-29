Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 655,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,615 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,818,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 173,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 817,040 shares of company stock worth $19,747,879. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

