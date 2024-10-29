Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 33.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth $2,968,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Up 1.6 %

NVS opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $236.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average of $108.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.