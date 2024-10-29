Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $14.97 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,418,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.13.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $449.44 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

