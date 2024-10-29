Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $15.38 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,477,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.2% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 340,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average is $111.38. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $132.66.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

