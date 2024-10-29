Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $16.26 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $3,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.16.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

