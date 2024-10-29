Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,565 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 14.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Gartner by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 31,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,014,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $514.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.98 and a fifty-two week high of $535.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.86.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,874,865.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

