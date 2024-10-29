Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 89,052 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 594.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,986,458,000 after purchasing an additional 951,567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,826,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,222,000 after purchasing an additional 129,799 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,725,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,541,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,498,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.68.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $183.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.38 and a 12-month high of $193.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

