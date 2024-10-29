Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 183,182 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 398,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,182 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 92,916 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 636.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 689,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,634,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

PVAL stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $38.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Stories

