Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 929 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $1,356,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in General Mills by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE GIS opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Report on General Mills

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.