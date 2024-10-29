Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

WGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 832,187 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 463,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,772.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 199,264 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,708,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,976,000.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

