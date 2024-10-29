Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $105.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

WH stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at $823,661.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $7,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,056. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 231,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 66,266 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,382,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 377.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,240,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after buying an additional 980,848 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

