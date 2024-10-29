Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 999.0% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 400,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,985,000 after purchasing an additional 364,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,386,000 after buying an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6,720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 253,761 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $115,082,000 after acquiring an additional 204,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

WYNN stock opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

