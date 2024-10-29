Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $34.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Xencor Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $21.57 on Friday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xencor will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 130.8% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,261,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after buying an additional 436,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Xencor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,530,000 after acquiring an additional 335,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 545,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

