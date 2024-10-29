YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 610.69 ($7.92) and traded as low as GBX 387.21 ($5.02). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 398 ($5.16), with a volume of 867,630 shares traded.

Get YouGov alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.56) to GBX 810 ($10.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on YOU

YouGov Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at YouGov

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 455.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 610.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £464.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,990.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 97,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.81), for a total transaction of £513,465.75 ($665,887.37). In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 97,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.81), for a total value of £513,465.75 ($665,887.37). Also, insider Shalini Govil-Pai acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 530 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £34,450 ($44,676.44). 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About YouGov

(Get Free Report)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.