Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of STERIS Q3 Earnings

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for STERIS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

STE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised STERIS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $224.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $248.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 7.8% in the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in STERIS by 46.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.