Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,050 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $199,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,335.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,983.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock worth $11,780,363 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $66.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.53.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

