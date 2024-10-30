10,000 Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Bought by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.
Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of PGX opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $12.54.
Invesco Preferred ETF Profile
The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.
