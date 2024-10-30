10,558 Shares in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 473.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

ASG stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

