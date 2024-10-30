10,972 Shares in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
Separately, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.
Special Opportunities Fund Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
