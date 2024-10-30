10,972 Shares in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Get Special Opportunities Fund alerts:

Separately, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.0954 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.93%.

(Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.