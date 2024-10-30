1,527 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,318,249.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,261 shares of company stock valued at $74,082,130 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $226.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.47 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

