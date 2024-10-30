1,916 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 26,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.1% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $201.31 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.39.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,584,852.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,975 shares of company stock worth $9,386,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

