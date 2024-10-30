2,372 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Graco alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 1,010.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 567.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,471 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Graco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,618,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares during the period. M&G Plc grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 483,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 884,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.46. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.03 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $519.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Graco’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Graco

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.