4,377 Shares in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 135.8% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 523.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $55.58.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

