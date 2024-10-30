80 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 136.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $384.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $394.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.