Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Aberdeen International Price Performance

Aberdeen International stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Aberdeen International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

About Aberdeen International

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.