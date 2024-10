Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (TSE:ABST – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.24 and last traded at C$15.20. Approximately 116,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 154,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.19.

Absolute Software Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$807.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,663.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About Absolute Software

(Get Free Report)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.