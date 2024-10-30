Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in October

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Acadian Timber Trading Down 0.9 %

ACAZF stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

Acadian Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.37%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

