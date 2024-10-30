Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 333,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,627.0 days.

Get Accor alerts:

Accor Stock Performance

Accor stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. Accor has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.36.

Accor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.