ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ACSAY opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

