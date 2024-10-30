Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Sells $208,335.00 in Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,482.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,926,000 after acquiring an additional 279,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 534,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 20,929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 531,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 51,599 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 412,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

