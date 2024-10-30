**

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) announced on October 16, 2024, the appointment of Diana L. Nole to its Board of Directors. The Company’s decision to include Nole on the Board came following a recommendation by the nominating and governance committee. Nole, 59, will serve as a Class I director until the expiration of her term at the 2026 annual meeting of stockholders.

Before taking on this role, Nole held the position of Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Healthcare Division at Nuance Communications from June 2020 to October 2024. Her experience also includes serving as CEO of Wolter Kluwers’ Healthcare division, president of Carestream’s Digital Medical Solutions business, and vice president of strategy, product management, and marketing for Eastman Kodak’s Healthcare Information Technology Solutions business.

Nole has a background in Computer Science and Math from the State University of New York at Potsdam, supplemented by an MBA from the University of Rochester’s Simon School. In her new position at AdaptHealth, she will receive compensation similar to the company’s other non-employee directors, which is outlined in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2024. The Board affirmed Nole’s independence and compliance with both SEC regulations and the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Furthermore, there are no undisclosed arrangements between Nole and any other individual that influenced her selection as a director. Similarly, there are no familial relationships between Nole and any of AdaptHealth’s directors or executive officers, and she harbors no direct or indirect material interest in any reported transactions as specified under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

AdaptHealth Corp., on the same date, entered into an indemnification agreement with Nole. The details of the indemnification agreement, filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Form 8-K report, ensure that Nole is indemnified to the fullest extent allowed by law for claims arising during her directorship, subject to specific exceptions.

Subsequently, the Company released a press statement on October 17, 2024, sharing the appointment of Nole to the Board of Directors. Dale Wolf, Chairman of the Board of Directors at AdaptHealth, expressed optimism about Nole’s leadership adding value to the company given her extensive experience in the healthcare technology sector.

The press release also highlighted Nole’s accomplishments within the Healthcare AI and Healthcare IT industries, particularly her contributions as EVP and General Manager of the Healthcare division at Nuance Communications, focusing on accelerating revenue growth and driving innovation.

AdaptHealth Corp. operates as a leading provider of patient-centered healthcare-at-home solutions, offering various medical products and services to support patients with chronic conditions. The Company serves approximately 4.2 million patients annually across all 50 states, with an extensive network of referral sources and locations throughout the country.

The content of this press release is provided as part of the Regulation FD Disclosure and is not considered as filed under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless expressly referred to in such filings.

The Company included the Form of Indemnification Agreement and the press release in the Form 8-K report as Exhibits 10.1 and 99.1 respectively.

