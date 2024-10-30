Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Adient by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 54,311 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $21.19 on Friday. Adient has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

