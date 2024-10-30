Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Agenus Price Performance

AGEN opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agenus will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair lowered Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,477 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 123,058 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

