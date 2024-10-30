AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGNCO opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

