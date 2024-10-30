Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,002.0 days.

Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance

Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Angola, Brunei, Canada, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Renewables and Field Development; and Life Cycle.

