Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,002.0 days.
Aker Solutions ASA Stock Performance
Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.
About Aker Solutions ASA
