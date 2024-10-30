Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alamos Gold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,224,000 after acquiring an additional 216,280 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 56,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 276,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGI opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.