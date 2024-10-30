Get alerts:

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ: ALCYU) recently issued a total of 2,874,999 shares of its Class A ordinary shares to Alchemy Deeptech Capital LLC, the sponsor of the company and holder of the Class B ordinary shares. This issuance was part of the conversion process where an equal number of Class B Shares were transferred to Class A Shares.

As per the agreement, the 4,874,999 Class A Shares issued during the conversion are subject to the same constraints that previously applied to the Class B Shares. These restrictions include transfer limitations, the waiver of redemption rights, and the commitment to vote in favor of an initial business combination specified in the initial public offering prospectus. Following the conversion, there are now 14,970,499 Class A Shares and one Class B Share in circulation.

It’s important to note that the issuance of Class A Shares resulting from the conversion has not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933. This action was taken in adherence to the exemption from registration outlined in Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act.

For more details on this transaction, interested parties can refer to the Form 8-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on October 25, 2024.

This report was signed on behalf of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by Mattia Tomba, the Co-Chief Executive Officer, in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

