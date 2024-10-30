Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

ALEX opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.26. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

