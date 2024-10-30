Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALHC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $85,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,284.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,043.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $85,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,284.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,014 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 82,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

See Also

