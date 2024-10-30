Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 560,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLR opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $666.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Allarity Therapeutics will post -78.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

