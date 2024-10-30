Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT stock opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.65. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,050. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $39,808.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,169.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $337,050. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334 shares of company stock worth $117,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 2,827.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

