AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW) Shares Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,461,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,663,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,522,000. American Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,045,000.

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

