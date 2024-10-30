Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$56.33.

AIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Altus Group stock opened at C$53.75 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$59.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.50 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.37%. Equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

In other news, Director William Brennan acquired 500 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. In other Altus Group news, Director William Brennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$59,400.00. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

