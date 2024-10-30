American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Update

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

American Aires Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of American Aires stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. American Aires has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.31.

American Aires Company Profile

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

