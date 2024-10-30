American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.89 and a one year high of $80.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $200,000,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.