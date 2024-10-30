Analysts Set Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) PT at $50.07

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Bread Financial by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 438,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 86,921 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Bread Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

