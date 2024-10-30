Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:CP Q4 Earnings

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$136.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$121.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at C$108.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$101.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.45 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.