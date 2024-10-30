Analysts Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Price Target at $55.82

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 201.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 15,200.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

