Analyzing VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) & Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA)

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% VolitionRx -3,318.42% N/A -165.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oruka Therapeutics and VolitionRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 VolitionRx 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 44.03%. VolitionRx has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 311.66%. Given VolitionRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VolitionRx is more favorable than Oruka Therapeutics.

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and VolitionRx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.00) -4.99 VolitionRx $770,000.00 72.64 -$35.32 million ($0.40) -1.52

Oruka Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VolitionRx. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats VolitionRx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. VolitionRx Limited is based in Henderson, Nevada.

